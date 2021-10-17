MTN to compensate subscribers for October 9 network downtime

Karl Olutokun Toriola, MTN Nigeria CEO, has again apologised for the network outage experienced on October 9, 2021.

In a video message on Sunday, Toriola said the downtime experienced by network users was not a result of sabotage but a system error.

MTN users had October 9 experienced hours of network disruption, which affected calls and connections to the internet.

Toriola explained that the technical team traced the cause of the downtime to an error that shifted all 4G customers to the 3G, overloading the band.

“Last Saturday, we had an outage that left our customers without a connection for several hours. On behalf of the entire MTN team, I want to start with a heartfelt apology. We are truly sorry for the disruption this caused for so many in our MTN family,” Toriola said.

“We know that millions of people rely on us to stay connected to their loved ones, to manage their businesses, to coordinate their lives. We take that responsibility and privilege very seriously. That’s why we are putting new measures in place to make sure we never experience anything like last Saturday again.

“Our technical teams have traced the cause of the problem to an error that shifted all our 4G customers onto the 3G band. This overloaded the 3G band, causing a domino effect that impacted the whole network. Our engineers were able to resolve the problem.

“I know that recently other technology companies suffered outages. I want to reassure you that last Saturday’s event is in no way connected to those. This wasn’t sabotaged, it was a regrettable error.”

He further announced that MTN had refunded customers airtime and data used yesterday in addition to the time-bound subscription extension earlier promised.

He further assured users that MTN is working to ensure that they never experience such challenges with the network again.

“While we work to strengthen our network to prevent further disruptions of any kind, we wanted to find a way to say sorry. Something more than extending the validity of all time-bound plans by 24 hours, which we did as soon as service was restored,” he added.

“So, while we can’t give you back the time you lost last Saturday, we can give you back what you spent yesterday. Every customer on the MTN network has received a refund for the data and airtime that they used between 12 noon and 7 pm yesterday.

“We hope it shows how much we value our customers. You truly are our most important focus.

“We all have challenges, each and everyone, young or old, personally or professionally. What matters is how we respond. With you by our side, we will continue to improve and grow.”