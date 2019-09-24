<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Xiaomi has announced the Mi 9 Pro 5G, a new variant of its generally very good Mi 9 with faster chips, connectivity, and charging. It’s based around a Snapdragon 855+ processor with 8 or 12GB of RAM, has what sounds like the same 6.4-inch 1080p OLED display but now with “professional” calibration, and of course a 5G modem that Xiaomi says offers full coverage for China’s three major carriers.

Xiaomi is one of the only Chinese phone makers that supports wireless charging at all, and the Mi 9 Pro 5G should be a leader in that area: it can be wirelessly charged at 30W on a dedicated stand, filling its 4,000mAh battery in 69 minutes. Wired charging is up to 40W and should give you a full charge after 48 minutes.

The Mi 9 Pro 5G also has 10W reverse wireless Qi charging. Here, for some reason, is Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun demonstrating how much faster the phone is at wirelessly charging an iPhone than the Huawei P30 Pro.

The camera system is seemingly unchanged from the Mi 9: a 48-megapixel main sensor with a 16-megapixel ultrawide and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. Xiaomi is touting the Mi 9 Pro’s stronger linear motor-powered haptic feedback effects, which is always nice to hear — the Mi 9 was already above average in that regard but did leave clear room for improvement, so we’ll have to see for ourselves.

The Mi 9 Pro 5G will cost 3,699 yuan (~$520), 3,799 yuan (~$535), 4,099 yuan (~$575), or 4,299 yuan (~$605) respectively for models with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB and 256GB, 12GB and 256GB, or 12GB and 512GB. The 30W wireless charger will sell separately for 199 yuan (~$20). The phone will be launching first in China.