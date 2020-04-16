<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Playlists on Spotify are often the easiest way to start listening to music, given that the tracklist is already set. Today, the company’s giving Premium users more control over what they hear in those playlists, however. Subscribers on iOS and Android can now hide tracks on playlists, meaning if there’s one song they hate, they can plan to skip over it before the playlist ever reaches it. They can hide it by going into the “context menu” on the song and selecting “hide song.” Tracks can always be unhidden if listeners change their minds.





While this is a small new feature, Spotify’s continuing to iterate on its Premium product. The company’s main source of revenue is subscribers paying for its paid tier, in addition to advertisers, meaning even tiny updates could be the ones that push people into paying to listen. Plus, in the aggregate, those small features add up to a more robust Premium offering. The company’s also trying to convert people into Spotify listeners by offering exclusive podcasts, albeit for free, as well as video content to accompany album releases.