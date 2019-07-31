<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Spotify reported today that it added 8 million new subscribers in the most recent quarter as the music streaming leader widened its lead over rival Apple Music.

The Swedish company said in its Q2 earnings report that it now has a total of 108 million premium subscribers, up 31% from the same period one year ago.

Meanwhile, Apple disclosed in June that its streaming service has 60 million subscribers, a figure that includes people in the free three-month trial period. Apple had previously said it had 50 million paid subscribers in January, not counting free trials.

While Spotify has added a total of 12 million subscribers so far in 2019, Apple Music has added less than 10 million.