Samsung is unveiling its latest foldable Galaxy Z Flip phone today. It looks a lot different than the troubled Galaxy Fold, and it folds up much like the new Motorola Razr.

It’s clearly designed to be a full phone with a 6.7-inch display that folds and shrinks into a much smaller square when it’s closed. Think of it as a tiny phone that slips into a pocket or bag and can be folded out like a regular flip phone.





The Galaxy Z Flip also includes a clever cover display that highlights notifications when the device is closed, and you can tap on them to get straight into apps once you unfold it again.