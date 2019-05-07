<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Samsung says it will cancel all orders for the Galaxy Fold if it has not shipped the device by May 31st and if it has not heard otherwise from existing preorder customers, reports Reuters.

Samsung postponed the original April 26th release date indefinitely after early tech reviewers damaged their devices during ordinary usage. The company is yet to confirm a revised release date for its foldable smartphone.

“If we do not hear from you and we have not shipped by May 31st, your order will be canceled automatically,” reads the email sent to Galaxy Fold pre-order customers on Monday.

When it announced the delay, Samsung said it was taking measures to “strengthen the display” in light of the reported issues. An email from AT&T appeared to suggest that the phone would be released in June, but Samsung’s latest announcement indicates that this is far from certain.