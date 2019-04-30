<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Internet Service Provider, Tizeti, on Tuesday unveiled an unlimited voice service app, “WifiCall.ng”, targeted at both individuals and businesses.

The Chief Executive Officer of Tizeti, Mr Kendall Ananyi, said that the app was made for Android and iOS mobile devices.

He added that users will also make and receive crystal clear, unlimited voice calls to anywhere in the world via IP phones or web portal.

According to him, the new product from Tizeti will be rolled out for Nigerian mobile phone numbers initially and subscribers with a +234 line will be able to use the service from anywhere in the world.

“WifiCall.ng is reinventing our traditional understanding of phone communication using next-generation Cloud and AI technology, bringing voice communications in Nigeria into the 21st century.

“Our goal is to continue to reduce the cost of data and accelerate the rate of connectivity across the continent — this is a first step in continuing to bridge the digital divide that exists.

“We are excited to continue pushing boundaries in Information and Communication Technology infrastructure and maintain our competitive edge by offering quality and unlimited data service,” he said in a statement.

Ananyi added that according to the Alliance for Affordable Internet (A4AI), affordable internet is defined as 1GB of data costing no more than 2 per cent of monthly income.

He said that based on the current estimated national minimum wage in Nigeria of N30,000 (approximately 83.33 dollars) per month, the current average rate for 1GB of data at N1,000 (approximately 2.78 dollars) is significantly higher than the prescribed N600 (1.67 dollars).

The CEO said that the app was built by the Tizeti team to tackle the issue of expensive phone calls on the continent, as WifiCall was a first for not only the Nigerian ISP space but the African ISP space.

He said that it was also aimed at providing users with a versatile, user-friendly interface, giving them access to a modern version of the “yellow pages”.

He said that implementation of the WifiCall platform was expected to reduce calling costs for businesses by 30-50 per cent, with monthly subscriptions starting from N6,000 (16.67 dollars) a month.

“Unlike WhatsApp, WifiCall subscribers can call any phone number in the world, using their data package. For businesses WifiCall allows ease of a variety of client services and internal communications,” he said.

He listed some of the key product features for the WiFiCall app to include: customisable dashboard, calling statistics, personalised digital receptionist messages for multi-line requirements, one click phone number search + search engine of business phone numbers.

Contributing, Mr Ifeanyi Okonkwo, Tizeti’s Chief Operations Officer, said that Tizeti had developed a system that meets the needs of a wide selection of Nigerians.

According to him, whether it is a household with a handful of users or a business who wants to setup a full-fledged call centre solution, they can all do this in minutes at a fraction of the cost.

“Previously, setting up a voice service of any size was only available to mega businesses and multi-tenant estates and it will take months to develop and required significant CAPEX to deploy.

“WifiCall.ng has created a viable solution for Nigerians, further expanding our extensive reach nationwide,” he said.

He added that Tizeti would operate widely as a “Comcast for Africa”, build and operate solar-powered towers in Nigeria, while also providing residences and businesses with unlimited high speed broadband internet covering over 90 per cent of Lagos to date.

“WifiCall.ng is now available for download in Google Playstore and Apple Store,” he said.