Google is introducing a new Camera Go app for its Android Go range of entry-level devices. Android Go originally debuted two years ago as a more stripped-down version of Android designed to run on inexpensive low-end devices, and it’s now running on 100 million active devices. Google created Go versions of Gmail, YouTube, and other key services, but a better camera app was always missing.

The new Camera Go app has a simple and clutter-free interface, as it’s designed to work for people using a smartphone for the first time. Google is also staying true to its original vision of Android Go by allowing users to not worry about storage with Camera Go. The app will track how much photo or video storage space is left and suggest ways to clear space.





“Camera Go is deeply integrated into the phone’s operating system, and is not just photo filtering on top,” explains Arpit Midha, a lead product manager for Android. Google has even added a Portrait Mode to create a depth-of-field effect in photos, so even $50 devices will get this functionality. “That’s a first in this class of devices,” says Midha. “It democratizes photography for the entry-level.”

The first Android Go device to ship with the new Camera Go app will be HMD’s new Nokia 1.3, available in April priced at 95 euros ($102).