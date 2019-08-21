<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Four female pupils have developed a solution to address obstructive parking in the country.

The innovative application (app), called Frostbits, will be useful in cities such as Lagos with its use of location sensors, database, and the app inventor’s interface and more.

The four pupils from Princeton College, Surulere, Lagos under the tutelage of New Horizons Computer Learning Centres Ltd, the school’s information communications technology (ICT) partner, emerged African regional winner for this year’s Technovation contest. The contest was held at Pan Atlantic University, Lagos.

The app came first in the ‘Senior Division Regional 2019 Technovation competition. The app developers are Daniella Ekekwe (Grade 11); Gbopemioluwa Olukoga (Grade 11); Victory Yinka-Banjo (Grade 11); and Tanyalouise Ekekwe (Grade 12).

According to them, users can easily park their cars without worrying about interference from other drivers.

Speaking on the development, Education Director, Princeton Schools, Dr Dolapo Bankole said: ”Our emphasis in Princeton School is to produce pupils with 21st Century skills in sciences and technology, so that students from our school can compete effectively with their counterparts in Europe, America and Asia.”

Chief Executive Officer, New Horizons Nigeria, Mr. Tim Akano, lauded the schools’ Board of Directors and parents for the quality education the school offers. He said: “Princeton is one of the topmost schools in Nigeria where parents, who desire the best future for their children should patronise.”

“The standard of education is high and very robust. We are happy to be part of their success and look forward to even bigger international achievement in future together with Princeton,” Akano added.

Princeton College (secondary school arm of Princeton Schools) is in Surulere, Lagos with well-qualified and experienced staff to produce responsible and self-sufficient citizens with strong critical thinking and academic skills.

The school, in partnership with New Horizons Computer Learning Centre, provides a dynamic, comprehensive Information Computer Technology project-based training curriculum to all pup[ils of Princeton College in an exciting, challenging and innovative way.