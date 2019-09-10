Apple unveiled its iPhone 11 models Tuesday, touting dual cameras and ultra-wide lens capabilities as it updated its popular smartphone lineup.
The newest handsets come as Apple seeks to spur new upgrades in a slumping global smartphone market.
The new iPhones are “jam-packed with new capabilities and incredible new design,” Apple chief executive Tim Cook told a launch event in Cupertino, California.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]