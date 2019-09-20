<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Apple’s new iPhone 11 is now up for pre-orders in India across Flipkart, Amazon India, and Paytm Mall. Apple’s top-end model iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are also available for pre-booking.

Apple is making sure its new iPhones do commercially well as the festive season in India approaches.

The company has introduced some interesting pre-order offers to bring down the prices of its new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 11 series: Prices of different models

Apple iPhone 11 comes in three variants – 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. The three models are priced at Rs 64,900, Rs 69,900 and Rs 79,000 respectively.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come in three variants as well – 64GB, 256GB and 512GB.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro is available for Rs 99,900, Rs 1, 13,900, and Rs 1, 31,900 respectively.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,09,900, Rs 1,23,900 and Rs 1,41,900 respectively.

Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI starting at Rs 10,817 per month on iPhone 11.

You can get up to Rs 14,650 off on exchange. HDFC is offering Rs 6,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards, applicable to EMI and non-EMI transactions.

On iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple is offering Rs 7,000 instant discount on purchasing the phones using HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards.

The discount offer is available between September 20 and September 27.