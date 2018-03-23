Apple is holding an education-focused event on Tuesday that teases “creative new ideas for teachers and students.” While rumors previously suggested a cheaper MacBook will arrive soon, it appears Apple will be focusing on the iPad next week. Bloomberg reports that a “low-cost iPad” will be announced alongside new education software next week.

Rumors previously suggested Apple is preparing to launch a $259 budget iPad model this year, as it attempts to claw back lost ground to both Google and Microsoft in the US education market. A cheaper iPad should help push Apple’s ambitions in the classroom, especially as price is a key factor in device sales to schools and students.

Bloomberg also reports that a cheaper MacBook laptop is still being developed, and will likely replace the MacBook Air at under $1,000. Apple hasn’t majorly refreshed the MacBook Air since 2010, and the model it currently sells is hugely out of date given its $999 price tag. While the cheaper MacBook isn’t expected to appear next week.