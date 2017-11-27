- Advertisement -

HMD Global, developers and marketers of smartphones under the Nokia brand name, has blamed phone battery short duration on pre-loaded applications.

The General Manager of HMD Global in-charge of West, East and Central Africa, Mr Joseph Umunakwe, made the observation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

Umunakwe said that many pre-loaded applications were not needed by the phone users.

”What happens is that even when you keep the phone on the table, you are not aware that the software are running on the background and are draining your battery.

”When we say that our android is pure, what we are saying is that we will have no preloads, no hidden processes.

”What we have done is to give a choice to consumers to download and install the apps they need,” he said.

- Advertisement -

According to him, Nokia has democratised technology by giving consumers the opportunity to make the choice.

He said that Nokia had six service centres across Nigeria and over 100 collection points, where customers could drop their phones for repairs.

”With the aid of the Nokia Support App, Nokia Android smartphone users can talk with the company’s representatives regarding any problems with their devices.

”The Nokia Support App also helps smartphone users to find details on care centres around them.

”It will let the user to locate the nearest Nokia mobile care centre, check the warranty on the device, view the user guide of the phone, and get tips on how to get the most out of their Nokia smartphones,” Umunakwe said.