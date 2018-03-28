Former Military Governor of Kaduna State, Abubakar Umar, has threatened to take legal action against Globacom, one of Nigeria’s major telecoms service providers.

Mr. Umar disclosed this Wednesday afternoon after receiving several unsolicited subscription alerts and deductions of money from his Glo line.

He forwarded some of the unsolicited subscription alerts he received.

One of the alerts reads: “Dear customer, your Jokes tips subscription alerts will be renewed on 2018-03-22 00:00:00 . You will be charged N100 for 1 month. To deactivate SMS Unsub joke to 577. Thank you.”

Another alert sent to Mr. Umar’s phone reads: “Dear customer, your SMS WIKI tips subscription alerts has been renewed for 100.00 NGN till 2018-04-11 00:00:00. To deactivate SMS STOP WIKI to 577. Thank you.”

Mr. Umar said he will ask his lawyers to press charges against Glo if they failed to discontinue these unsolicited subscription alerts.

Many Nigerians have been complaining about the unsolicited alerts by telecoms firms in Nigeria.

One subscriber said “if a telecoms firm deducts N100 from one hundred thousand subscribers, that will amount to a huge sum of money fraudulently stolen from Nigerians for just one unsolicited alert.”

Mr. Umar had some time ago decried similar unsolicited subscription alerts by another telecoms giant, MTN.