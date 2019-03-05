



Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology, has lent his support to the enactment of the proposed bill on the establishment of Chartered Computer Forensic Institute of Nigeria, saying it will enable Nigerian professionals, rather than foreigners, to handle forensic investigations.

Onu said Nigeria would reap enormous economic benefits if the bill is passed by the National Assembly.

He stated this on Monday in Abuja when he received Dr. Peter Olayiwola, the Chief Executive Officer of First Techno-Law Forensics Company Limited, who led members of Chartered Computer Forensics Institute of Nigeria to his office.

Onu explained that the Executive Order 5 would enable Nigerian professionals in various fields with the necessary skills and ability to benefit from a knowledge and innovation driven economy being promoted by the Federal Government.

The minister stated that forensic technology is another avenue for Nigerian scientists, researchers, innovators and stakeholders in the sector to key in to aid cyber-crime investigations in Nigeria.

Onu said a committee comprising some specialised agencies of the ministry would be set up to explore ways to boost cyber security in the country.

When forensic security is fully established, Onu added, there would be job opportunities for the teeming Nigerian youths, while the military would also be empowered to counter cyber warfare and other crimes.

He therefore urged the forensics body to find ways of deploying made-in Nigeria technology and train Nigerians to handle these products for the development of cyber security in Nigeria.

Olayiwola lauded the promotion of a bill to establish Chartered Forensics Institute of Nigeria and sought further collaboration with the ministry on more productive areas.

According to him, the proposed collaboration was for the promotion of job creation in Nigeria, even as he said the institute had trained personnel in the banking sector, security agencies, Ministry of Justice and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) designed to improve their performance.

On the rationale for the establishment of the institute, Olayiwola said the major aim of the institute was for Nigeria to be the next technological market-hub of the world.