The Federal Government says it is proposing a new National Research and Innovation Fund Bill that would provide financial support for innovation and research.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, who disclosed this said the idea was conceived to ensure that Nigeria becomes a knowledge- based economy by 2030 in line with the provisions of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan 2017-2020, ERGP, of the federal government.

Onu, who disclosed at the North-West sensitization programme on National Science , Technology and Innovation Road Map, NSTIR, and the Executive Order 5 held in Kaduna over the weekend, said the ministry is working tirelessly to realise the objective.

According to the Minister, the National Science Technology and Innovation Road Map was crafted with a view to take Nigeria to the promised land.

“The Executive Order 5 would go a long way in promoting local and foreign investment in the country as well as create employment, while also stimulating the economy.

“The order will also guarantee home- grown capability and capacity to maintain, redesign, reinforce, domesticate and duplicate any infrastructure that is built in Nigeria for self – reliance and development,” he added.

With this, Onu explained that Nigerian innovators and investors in the diaspora would be encouraged to come home, adding that the era of brain drain was over.

Earlier in his remarks, the permanent secretary of the ministry, Mr Bitrus Nabasu, said Executive Order 5 is a foundation for a knowledge – based economic revolution that will eventually entrench science, technology and innovation, STI, in everyday life, which is key to achieving the nation’s development goals across all sectors of the economy.

He also charged staff of agencies from the North-West geo-political zone to apprise their staff of the content of the National Science Innovation Road Map, NSTIR, 2017- 2030,that through this approach, other staff of ministry and agencies would become ambassadors in acquainting the citizenry on the road map.