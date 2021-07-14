Microsoft ‘threatens’ to resurrect Clippy as Office emoji

Microsoft is threatening to bring back its annoying loveable Clippy character. The software giant claims it will replace the paperclip emoji in Microsoft Office with Clippy if the tweet below gets 20,000 likes. The tweet has already passed 9,000 likes, so Clippy could be about to return as a more innocent emoji.

Born in Office 97, Clippy originally appeared as an assistant to offer help and tips for using Microsoft Office. You either loved or hated its Groucho eyebrows and persistence, and Microsoft eventually killed off Clippy in Office XP in 2001.

If this gets 20k likes, we’ll replace the paperclip emoji in Microsoft 365 with Clippy. pic.twitter.com/6T8ziboguC — Microsoft (@Microsoft) July 14, 2021

The famous paperclip nearly made a return a couple of years ago, though. Some Microsoft employees briefly resurrected Clippy as animated stickers in Microsoft Teams, but the company’s “brand police” swooped in to shut the effort down. It was a brutal firing of the anthropomorphic paperclip, but it looks like Microsoft has now realized humans like to have fun while they’re entering data into spreadsheets or creating a PowerPoint presentation.