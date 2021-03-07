



Microsoft has started publicly testing its new Edge Chromium-powered browser on Xbox consoles. Xbox testers in the Alpha Skip-Ahead group can now access the new Microsoft Edge on Xbox One or Xbox Series S / X consoles. While full mouse and keyboard support is still missing, the browser works as you’d expect with an Xbox controller, albeit a little buggy in this initial test version.

A Chromium browser on Xbox is a boost for those wanting to access websites through their console. Edge will also now provide access to Google’s Stadia streaming service, thanks to the improved compatibility support with Chromium. It should also improve compatibility with browser-based games, and services like Skype or Discord through the web.





the latest Xbox Alpha skip ahead build includes the Chromium version of Microsoft Edge pic.twitter.com/C34d59UYuJ — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) March 6, 2021

This early test version appears to include the same sync engine used across Edge, with support for extensions, vertical tabs, Collections, and most Edge desktop features.

Support for the existing legacy version of Microsoft Edge on Windows desktops ends on March 9th, and Microsoft’s testing of this updated browser suggests it will arrive on all Xbox consoles soon.