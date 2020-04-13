<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Malaysian scientists have created a barrel-shaped robot on wheels, called Medibot to deal with COVID-19 patients.

The robot will make the rounds on hospital wards to check the patients and reduce health workers’ risk of infection.

“Medibot” is a 1.5 metre tall (five foot) white robot equipped with a camera and screen.

Throught it, patients can communicate remotely with medics.

It is also fitted with a device to check patients’ temperatures remotely.





It cost about 15,000 ringgit ($3,500) to develop by scientists at the International Islamic University Malaysia.

Zulkifli Zainal Abidin, said it will help nurses and doctors with social distancing,

The university plans to trial it soon in its hospital with no virus patients.

If the trial proves a success, Medibot will move into hospitals handling COVID-19 patients.

Malaysia has reported 4,683 coronavirus cases, including 76 deaths.

Worldwide, the virus has killed over 110,000.

From Thailand to Israel, robots are being used in the fight against the coronavirus.