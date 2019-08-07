<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State government, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), European Union (EU) as well as Sterling Bank have pledged support for innovation to grow the economy.

Also, the National Coordinator, Nigeria Innovation Summit (NIS), Mr. Tony Ajah, said great innovations come out of great ecosystems.

Speaking ahead of NIS scheduled for August 20 and 21 at Lagos Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Ikeja, he said innovation ecosystem is made up of the government/public sector participation, businesses/private and industry participation, the academic/research and development institutions, entrepreneurs/innovators and startups.

“This year leading local and international organisations, government agencies, businesses will host workshops to educate, inform and empower Nigerians,” he said. The theme of the forum is: Accelerating Nigeria’s Economic Growth through Innovation.

NCC said supporting NIS was in line with its commitment to promoting information communications technology (ICT) innovation and investment opportunities and facilitating strategic collaboration and partnerships to grow the economy.

Also, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Lagos State University (LASU), Landmark University, Mountain Top University, Igbinedion University, University of Port Harcourt, have all confirmed attendance while Bauchi, Kano, Edo and Ondo states have indicated interest to participate aside other corporate organisations.

Speakers include NCC chief, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta; CEO, Hygeia HMO, Obinnia Abajue; EU Affairs Manager, Bruno Woeran; Merinova Technology Centre (Finland); and Prof Nii Quaynor, Africa Internet Pioneer.

Others are Chairman, Ghana Dot Com; Adesola Alli, Head, Renewable Energy, Strategy and Innovation at Sterling Bank Plc., Prof Wellington Oyibo, Director, Research and Innovation office, University of Lagos, amongst others.