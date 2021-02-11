



Konga, an e-Commerce platform is set to roll out its Pay on Delivery (POD) option in Ogun and Kaduna states.

The POD option, which went live in Ogun and Kaduna, Wednesday, opened opportunities for shoppers in both states to place their orders online and make payment for their items when the last mile Konga delivery personnel delivers their orders. The development is bound to excite shoppers in these locations, many of whom had expressed their desire to have Konga extend the payment on delivery option to their states.

Ogun State and Kaduna State thus joined other states in Nigeria, including Lagos, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Delta, Rivers, Edo, Oyo, Plateau and Niger, where the payment on delivery option had previously been rolled out by Konga.

Vice President, Operations at Konga’s, Mr. Kenny Oriola, said the rollout would offer shoppers in Ogun and Kaduna a chance to enjoy more convenience and options.





‘‘We have listened to the yearnings of customers in Ogun and Kaduna by extending the payment on delivery option to these states.

“This latest rollout is a unique opportunity for shoppers in both locations to enjoy more flexibility, convenience and options in their order fulfilment journey with us.

“Also, we are confident that this will drive more shoppers in these locations online, as we expect many more customers to take advantage of the new payment option to place their orders,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Konga has also put together a mouthwatering line-up of offers for this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration.

They include all-expenses paid treat to a private movie screening date for five lucky couples, with lots to eat and drinks on Valentine’s Day.