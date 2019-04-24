<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kaduna State Government has solicited the support of Central Bank of Nigeria, commercial banks and mobile network providers for internet data subscription to connect its newly established E-Library.

Malam Ibrahim Abubakar, Public Relation Officer, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, made this known in a statement issued in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Abubakar explained that the e-library, located at the State Library along Bida road, Kaduna, was part of the government efforts to complement the conventional library services and provide qualitative education to citizens.

“The goal is to provide effective and virile library services in line with global best practices.

“The state government can only achieve this with support of the private sectors, since education is the business of all.

“In view of this, the management of the Kaduna State Library Board has decided to approach the Central Bank of Nigeria and other commercial banks within the state to help complete the process.

“They are expected to do so by supporting state government with the needed internet data subscription for the full operation of the E-Library as their corporate social responsibility,” he said.

Abubakar identified the mobile network service providers and the commercial banks as MTN, Glo, Airtel, and 9Mobile as well as Wema Bank, First Bank and Keystone Bank.

He said the Director, Library Services in the ministry, Malam Abdullahi Doma, has already written to the banks and mobile network providers and expressed optimism that they would respond appropriately.