



Israeli health authority on Monday launched a new robot-aided COVID-19 test.

With the integrated robotics, the Israeli-developed PCR testing process will be shortened from eight to four hours.

In current PCR tests, it takes about an hour for the sample to be transferred to another test tube, whereas in the new test a robot will transfer the sample to the next stage within five minutes.





The next steps will be shortened from about 6.5 hours in total to less than four hours. Finally, processing and deciphering the data will take about 10 seconds.

The new testing system will be put into operation in hospitals and laboratories across Israel within a few weeks, according to the health ministry.