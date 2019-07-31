<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, says he would adopt Rwanda model to translate the dream of Abuja Technology Village into reality.

He said the project would be realised by inviting investors to come and build offices and IT hubs in the village.

Pantami also said he has put machineries in motion to leverage the infrastructural potentials of the Federal Capital City, Abuja, to make the proposed ATV come to fruition.

Pantami, who dropped the hint while reacting to questions on what he would do if assigned to the Communications Technology Ministry, having been nominated as a minister, said there was also the need for improved Ease of Doing Business policy.

“We currently observe that Abuja Technology Village is to maximise the facility in the Federal Capital Territory and with this, there is no limit to what we can do. What is most important to do in Abuja Technology Village is to make sure investors are invited to come, build their offices and IT hubs there.

“The best way to do that is to adopt the Rwanda model. Within a period of five years, they were able to attract multi-national companies to Africa. We need to look at the area of Ease of Doing business. A lot has been achieved because within a period of two years, we were able to catapult our nation to 27 places higher than where we were.”

He noted that many investors are not willing to come to Nigeria because of the country’s negative image in the international community.

“I urge that investors to come into the country irrespective of the cost to the economy, because there will always be return on their investments” he added

He promised to do everything possible, to deploy ICT tools, to reduce illiteracy in the country, if assigned to the CT ministry.