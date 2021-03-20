



Airtel Africa Plc has signed an agreement that will make The Rise Fund invest $200 million in Airtel Mobile Commerce BV (AMC BV).

AMC BV is currently the holding company for several of Airtel Africa’s mobile money operations; and plans to own and operate the mobile money businesses across all of Airtel Africa’s 14 operating countries.

The transaction values Airtel Africa’s mobile money business at $2.65 billion on a cash and debt free basis. The Rise Fund will hold a minority stake in AMC BV upon completion of the transaction, with Airtel Africa continuing to hold the remaining majority stake.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions including necessary regulatory filings and approvals, as necessary, and the inclusion of specified mobile money business assets and contracts into AMC BV.

Airtel Africa in a statement made available to newsmen, said the transaction was the latest step in the group’s pursuit of strategic asset monetisation and investment opportunities and it was the aim of Airtel Africa to explore the potential listing of the mobile money business within four years.





It added that the group is in discussions with other potential investors in relation to possible further minority investments into Airtel Money, up to a total of 25 per cent of the issued share capital of AMC BV.

According to the company, the proceeds from the transaction will be used to reduce Group debt and invest in network and sales infrastructure in the respective operating countries.

CEO of Airtel Africa, Raghunath Mandava, said: “in line with our vision of enhancing financial inclusion, Airtel Africa offers a unique digital mobile financial services platform under the Airtel Money brand.”

Partner at TPG who leads Africa investing for The Rise Fund, Yemi Lalude, added, “financial inclusion is a global issue that is most acute in Africa. Through Airtel Money, Airtel Africa has built a unique platform that is closing the gap between traditional financial institutions and the millions of unbanked Africans across the 14 countries where Airtel Africa operates.”