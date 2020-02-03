<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





YouTube said on Monday it would remove election-related videos that are “manipulated or doctored” to mislead voters, in the latest effort to stem online misinformation.

The Google-owned video service said it was taking the measures as part of an effort to be a “more reliable source” for news and to promote a “healthy political discourse.”





Leslie Miller, YouTube’s vice president of government affairs and public policy, said in a blog post that the service’s community standards will ban “content that has been technically manipulated or doctored in a way that misleads users … and may pose a serious risk of egregious harm.”

The policy also bans content which aims to mislead people about voting or the census processes.