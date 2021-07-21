Salesforce completes $27.7 billion Slack acquisition

Salesforce has completed its Slack acquisition, nearly eight months after first announcing plans to acquire the team communication platform for a whopping $27.7 billion.

As a result of the deal, Salesforce said that it plans to combine Slack with Salesforce Customer 360, a customer data platform tool it introduced in 2018 that allows companies to connect Salesforce apps, Map teams and reconcile data sources across a whole organization.

“Together we’ll define the future of enterprise software, creating the digital HQ that enables every organization to deliver customer and employee success from anywhere,” Salesforce CEO, chair, and cofounder Marc Benioff said in a press release.