The “Nigeria Mobile Report 2019” released at the weekend by Jumia Nigeria has stated that the nation’s mobile broadband penetration is forecast to rise to 55 percent of its population by 2025.

Presenting the report, Jumia Nigeria’s head of Vendor Operations and Experience, Omolola Onasanya, said the telecommunications and Information Services, a sub-sector of the Information Communications Technology, contributed 77% of the entire sector’s contribution to the nation’s GDP.

“Nigeria’s mobile broadband penetration is forecast to rise to 55% of the population by 2025, with 70% having 3G connectivity and 17% having access to 4G networks. 5G network with the 26 GHz, 38 GHz and 42 GHz spectrum bands will be rolled out by 2020.

The report released by the leading e-commerce company in Nigeria, Jumia, also forecast that the total number of mobile subscribers in the country may rises to over 201 million by 2025.

Jumia’s head of Growth and Partnership, Stanislaus Martins, said there were over 172 million mobile subscribers in Nigeria, accounting to a penetration rate of 87% of the population.

Newsmen report that the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) in its most recent report released in March 2019 said Nigeria has a total of 114,725,357 mobile (GSM) internet data subscribers via the four major telecommunication companies namely Airtel, 9mobile, Globacom, and MTN Nigeria as at February 28, 2019.