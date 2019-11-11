<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Opera, Norwegian internet browser developer, has announced the launch of Opera News Hub, a new online media platform for Nigerian authors and bloggers.

At a ceremony in Lagos, the AI driven digital content creator announced that the online media hub was launched to help authors and bloggers produce their original online content and share it.

The new platform provides access to over 350 million users worldwide, 120 million of the users being in African countries.

The browser developer is in the lead of digital transformation of Africa and had committed to launching all its new products and services in Africa before anywhere else in the world.

According to Scot Eritemu, Product Manager for Opera News, the news hub is designed to connect seamlessly with other Opera mobile applications like the popular OperaMini browser and the standalone news app OperaNews.

“This means that content creators who choose to distribute original content in Opera News Hub, will have a unique opportunity to reach a new international audience, increase their number of followers on social media channels, and run their own online publication across the various mobile products.

“With Opera News Hub, we are enabling thousands of Nigerian authors and bloggers to explore their creativity in a collaborative online media platform based on generated content,” Eritemu said.

“The News Hub also guarantees premium content placement across the its mobile apps, allowing them to be discovered by a large international audience of over 350 million Opera users.”

Eritemu explained that all that was required of bloggers or authors was complete their registration process and they would be allowed to create articles, edit text and also images depending on the goal of the publication.

He added that the new platform allows for content creators that are already sharing their contents through other social media platforms to link their profiles to pages on the News Hub and get more traffic.

Throwing more light on the features of the News Hub, Eritemu said “the News Hub platform also allows authors and bloggers to keep track of their publication traffic, helping them better understand the topics that their audiences are primarily interested in.

“The platform’s dashboard displays detailed information about the number of impressions, visualizations and shares that their articles have.

“This information becomes valuable for content creators who are searching for detailed information that they can use to improve the monetization of their online content,” he said.

The new product comes as the latest in the series of new products launched by Opera, including Opera Ads, OLeads and OList.

Opera is a global web innovator with headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange