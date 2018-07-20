The Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA) on Friday urged the Federal Government to regularly review Information and Communication Technology (ICT) policies to enhance adoption of the .ng domain name.

The President of NIRA, Mr Sunday Folayan, made the appeal at the 2018 .ng Media College.

The event had the theme: “A World of Opportunities: Tapping Opportunities in the Domain Name System”.

“We want the .ng ecosystem to be sustainable; so, there is need to have a regular review of the state of the industry for it to become mainstream.

“There is need for a change in the orientation of people to the benefits of adopting the .ng domain name,” he said.

He called for deepening of industry relationships and promoting wellbeing of associations.

Folayan added that there was the need to create awareness about the need to uphold changes in standards, regulations and requirements.

“We must lay emphasis on access rather than ownership of information.

“Proper utilisation of Information and Communications Technology will be crucial to the survival of our heritage, dialects, languages, culture, value systems and collective memory,” he said.

He said that increased and cheaper access to the internet and willingness to patronise Africa domain names would enhance Africa’s growth.

Folayan also listed the other factors to include creation of viable policies, policy compliance and good governance.

He called for tackling some of the challenges that affected nation-building such as corruption.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the media college was aimed at enhance journalists’ understanding of the domain name ecosystem.