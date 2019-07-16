<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA) on Tuesday said that it would generate more sensitisation and advocacy around the .ng domain.

Mr Mohammed Rudman, President of NIRA, told newsmen in Lagos that the registered .ng domain name was work in progress.

Newsmen report that .ng is the Internet country code top-level domain (ccTLD) for Nigeria.

Rudman said that so far, about 140, 000 subscribers had been registered, considering the huge population in Nigeria of about 200 million people.

He said that the domain name .ng was the country’s identity that should be promoted.

“As the president of NIRA, I would like to see more visibility of NIRA across Nigeria, to ensure the domain name is readily available and affordable.

“We intend to do capacity building for the Domain Name System (DNS) across the country.

“The ultimate objective is that NIRA has registrars or resellers across the country, so that anywhere people can get to buy the .ng,’’ he said.

According to him, we could do better and that is why I said we would move around the country for more visibility, sensitisation and advocacy toward Nigerians adopting the .ng.

Rudman said that NIRA intended to also collaborate with the registrars, data centre operators and even the programmers in ensuring that the domain name is registered and also hoisted locally within Nigeria.

He said that the collaboration was done so that the impact of the .ng domain name would be felt, with hope that all domain names registered in Nigeria would be locally hoisted.

According to him, NIRA can play a major part in hoisting in Nigeria by bringing in all various stakeholders in the domain name business.

He said that the stakeholders could come together to create the volume so that the economic skills and cost of hoisting in Nigeria would significantly drop.

Rudman also said that the association was trying to work on policies to ensure consistency of policies across all the constituencies of NIRA to avoid conflict.

NIRA oversees the top level domain name `dot ng’.