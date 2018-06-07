Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has released statistics indicating that Internet users in the country increased to 101.2 million in April 2018 from 100.6 million recorded in March.

NCC made this disclosure in its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for April 2018 on its website.

The data showed an increase of 613,275 subscribers in the country.

NCC said Airtel and MTN gained more Internet subscribers during the month in review, while Glo and 9mobile rather.

The breakdown revealed that Airtel gained 366,254 new Internet users increasing its subscription in April to 25,842,573 from 25,476,319 in March. MTN gained 718,803 users amounting to 38,147,450 as against 37,428,647 recorded in March.

But 9mobile lost 150,285 users in April decreasing its subscription to 10,847,221 as against 10,997,506 recorded in March.

The data also showed that Globacom lost 321,497 users decreasing its subscription to 26,372,259 from the 26,693,756 recorded in March.

In March, Internet users in the country decreased to 100.6 million from 100.9 million recorded in February.

The data showed a decrease of 308,440 subscribers in the country in which Airtel gained more internet subscribers during the month in review, while MTN, Glo and 9mobile lost.

The breakdown revealed that only Airtel gained the most with 401,209 new users increasing its subscription in March to 25,476,319 million from 25,075,110 in February.

It said MTN, however, lost 534,769 users in March. 9mobile also lost 1,346,47 users in March decreasing its subscription to 10,997,506 as against 11,132,153 recorded in February.

The data showed in March that Globacom lost 40,233 users decreasing its subscription to 26,693,756 from the 26,733,989 recorded in February.