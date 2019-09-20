<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has initiated actions to strengthen cyberspace towards protecting telecoms consumers across the country against hackers and cyber criminals that have been deploying sophisticated systems to swindle Nigerians.

Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau of NCC, Mrs. Felicia Onwuegbuchulam, made the disclosure, in her opening remarks, during the 53rd edition of consumer town hall meeting, with the theme: Mitigating Effects of Cyber Crime: ‘Roles of Telecom Consumers,’ organised by the NCC, held at Tees Resort Event Hall, Ilora Road, Oyo town, Oyo State, yesterday.

Onwuegbuchulam, who was represented by deputy director, Consumer Affairs Bureau of NCC, Mr. Ismail Adedigba, stated that, “It is note worthy that, as the commission embarks on various initiatives to increase access to the internet for Nigerians for positive engagements, we are, nonetheless, conscious of dishonest individuals using the internet for illegal activities.

“The hackers and cyber criminals deploy sophisticated systems to intrude into victims connected devices as telecoms consumers to perpetrate their exploitation schemes.

“Cybercrime is on the increase and the commission is committed to using its various outreach programmes to embark on series of awareness campaigns with a view to keeping consumers well informed on the risks associated with being online.”

Adedigba, earlier in his welcome address, said the NCC has realised that liberalisation of the telecoms industry has led to an unprecedented increase in the usage of Internet-based solutions and services, and that the commission has initiated a process to establish an Internet Industry Code of Practice for Internet Service providers in the country.

“The Internet Code is a regulatory intervention expected to secure the country’s cyber space against imminent threats from cyber attackers as well as addressing issues such as online child protection, privacy and data protection among others.