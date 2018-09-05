Internet users in Nigeria increased marginally to 103.6 million in July, the Nigerian Communications Commission has said.

The NCC disclosed this on Wednesday in its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for July posted on its website.

According to the data, Airtel, MTN and Globacom gained more internet subscribers during the month under review while 9mobile was the biggest loser.

The data also showed that overall internet users increased to 103,671,778 in July from 102,805,122 in June, showing an increase of 866,656.

The breakdown also revealed that Globacom gained the most with 574,821 new internet users, increasing its subscription in July to 27,146,075, up from 26,571,254 in June.

It further showed that 9mobile lost 218,086 internet users in July, decreasing its subscription to 10,367,260, as against June when it recorded 10,585,346.

NCC indicated that MTN also gained 134,171 new users in the month under review, increasing its subscription to 39,071,670, in July as against 38,937,473 in June.

It said that Airtel gained 375,754 new internet users in July, totalling 27,086,773 as against 26,711,049 in June.