



MTN Nigeria has urged accountants in Nigeria to embrace Internet of Things (IoT) and go digital even as the profession is challenged by the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

The chief transformation officer, MTN Nigeria, Olubayo Adekanmbi stated this while speaking at the 50th annual Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) conference held from April 5 – 9, 2021 at the Abuja International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.

This year’s event themed “The Fourth Industrial Revolution: Boom for the Accounting Profession and Panacea for the Pandemic” hosts over 7,500 local and foreign delegates. The hybrid event (physical and virtual attendance) was streamed to participants who were unable to attend the event physically due to limitations posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.





Adekanmbi said, “We at MTN Nigeria are so proud to be identified with this honorable profession and we are glad that we are helping to drive this conversation. This is our way of ensuring that in the wake of the pandemic, practising professionals remain up to date and add value to our nation in a changing world.”

Delivering his presentation on the importance of IoT in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Adekanmbi stated that “With IoT, things that take us years in our auditing, asset tracking and efficiency can be fast-tracked and accelerated. IoT allows you to reduce operational costs because you can track anything, everything, everywhere and you can serve your customers readily.”

“For IoT to work, there are certain things that are critical because it is one device talking to another device. It means that you need an internet that is super powered and that is what broadband does effectively. MTN Nigeria has one of the fastest, accelerated broadband quality in Nigeria. A few months ago, through the honorable minister, we were able to test 5G in Nigeria.