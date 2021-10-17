MTN boss tenders unreserved apologies to subscribers for network outage

MTN Nigeria Communications plc has tendered an apology to subscribers for a network outage that left customers without connection for hours.

In a viral video, the CEO Karl Toriola has apologized for the outage customers experienced for several hours last week Saturday, Oct 9, 2021.

He said, “last week Saturday, we had an outage that left out customers without connection for several hours.

On behalf of the entire MTN team, I want to start with a heartfelt apology. We are truly sorry for the disruption this caused for so many of you in our MTN family. We know that millions of people rely on us to start connecting to their loved ones, manage businesses and coordinate their lives.

We take that responsibility and privilege very seriously that’s why we are putting new measures in place to make sure we never experience anything like last Saturday.

Our technical teams have traced the cause of the problem to an error that shifted all our 4G customers to the 3G band which overloaded the 3G band which caused an effect that imparted the whole network.

Our engineers were able to resolve the problem.

I know that recently other technology companies suffer similar outages. I want to reassure you that last Saturday’s event is in no way connected to those outages. This incident wasn’t sabotaged. It was a regretful error. While we work to strengthen our network to prevent disruption of this kind we wanted to find a way to say sorry to you, something more than extending the validity of time-bound plans by 24hrs which we did as soon as service was restored.

While we can’t give you back the time you lost last Saturday we can give you back what you spent yesterday. Every customer on the MTN network has received a refund for the day and airtime they used between 12 pm 7 pm yesterday. We hope this shows how much we value you our customers. You are truly our most important focus.

We all have challenges young and old, professionally and unprofessionally, What matters is how we respond. Without you, by our side, we’ll continue to improve and grow.

Thank you for all your support, thank you for working with us over the last 20 years. We look forward to the next 20 years and more with you our customers and family. We move”, he added.