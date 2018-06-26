In celebration of the Micro Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day (#MSMEDay 2018) happening on the 27th of June, 2018, Social Media Creatives, a DIY graphics/social media design website, will be rewarding SMEs with the sum of one hundred thousand naira (100,000) in a week-long contest tagged SME Design Week.

This exciting contest is meant to inspire and reward creativity amongst SMEs in Nigeria and will be commencing on Monday, 25th of June till Friday, 29th of June, 2018.

All you have to do to participate in the SME Design Week Contest is:

1. Sign up on Social Media Creatives

2. Create a design you can use on your social media platforms to celebrate the Micro Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day

3. Download your design

4. Send your design to [email protected] using the registered email you used to sign up on the platform

The best design will be picked the week after and the winner will be rewarded with the sum of One hundred thousand naira. Added to the cash prize, the company profile of the winner will be shared on top blogs, and news websites in Nigeria, giving the winner’s company huge brand awareness for its products and services.

Criteria for Selection

• The use of logo, colour, background and consciousness of the principles of design

• Your design must be unique to you

We have preloaded templates as guide on the platform.

NOTE: If you are not actively subscribed to a plan on www.socialmediacreatives.com you can’t download your image.

So, what are you waiting for? Start creating your design NOW!

About Social Media Creatives

Social Media Creatives is a DIY graphics/social media creatives website built to solve creative design needs and helps to create professionally branded content to engage and communicate with the social audience. It is easy to use, cost effective and gives access to thousands of professional background design templates that will ease creative process.

The good news is, you don’t need any previous design skill to achieve professional designs and hence you don’t need a graphics designer’s help.

As we say, if you have ever sent an email, you can create stunning professional designs using www.socialmediacreatives.com

Watch the video below to see how to use the platform better https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eVuGr50u4zQ