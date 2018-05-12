Mr Hakeem Fahm, Lagos State Commissioner for Science and Technology, has said that the free public Wi-Fi at the state’s Parks and Gardens was secured by Wireless Protected Access (WPA).

Fahm made this known on Friday in Lagos at the 2018 Ministerial Press Briefing in commemoration of the third year in office of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode.

WPA is a security standard for users of computing devices equipped with wireless internet connection.

It provides sophisticated data encryption and better user authentication.

Fahm said that Lagos residents had begun to have access to the free Wi-Fi provided by the state government at three selected parks and gardens.

He said that the Wi-Fi access at the Ndubuisi Kanu Park, Ikeja, Muri-Okunola Park, Victoria Island and Johnson Jakande, Tinubu Park Ikeja, were using solar-powered panels to avoid disruption.

“This project represents a quick-win for Lagos State Government towards the vision of making Lagos a smart city and provides new ways for the public to enhance social and leisure activities.

“The government has plans to provide additional Wi-Fi access at bus terminals and other parks and gardens and schools,’’ he said

“Wi-Fi can be anywhere now once funding is in place because we have the infrastructure already.

“We are ready to work with any agency; we are talking to different partners to see how we can further deploy it and look at the value-added services available.

“To make sure that the wireless would pay for itself, we are in discussion with Google so that the Wi-Fi we are providing can assist us in placing advert so that it can be used to pay for the advert.”