E-commerce platform, Konga, says it achieved same-day delivery of approximately 97 per cent product orders in major cities in the past 30 days.

The Chief Executive Officer of the online mall, Nike Imudia, said in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos that the feat had made the platform to consider re-launch of Pay on Delivery (POD).

According to him, the re-launch to take place in August 1, will start with customers in Lagos before extending to others from Sept. 1.

“Payment On Delivery was suspended when erstwhile owners – Naspers and AB Kinnevik – were in discussions before the acquisition of the business by the Zinox Group.

“After the acquisition, we have taken our time to restructure and improve our technology and capacity in terms of our own staff and logistics to meet customers’ expectations.

“We have invested substantially in our logistics arm to meet the commitments of not just POD, but also to achieve a minimum of 85% same-day delivery of major products categories across the nation by July 2019.

“We have decided to take the bull by the horns with new mega warehousing and storage facilities being opened across the country,” he said.

Mr Imudia also said Konga was expanding its retail network with a target of 100 stores before the end of 2019 and a long-term ambition of achieving 774 stores by 2022.

He said that Konga was keen in its quest to revolutionise the e-commerce space in Nigeria and beyond and would be leveraging on its composite structure and fusion of online and offline in ensuring a world class customer experience.

“It will also lead to improved standards and growth in the Nigerian and African e-commerce eco-system,’’ he said.

Leo Stan Ekeh, chairman of the Zinox Group, which acquired Konga, had said that the e-commerce platform would hit a market valuation of over $4 billion by 2022.

He said that the figure had to do with structures being put in place by the new management, many of which, he said, would empower millions of Nigerians and other Africans.