



YouTube has suspended popular Christian television channel, Emmanuel TV, owned by Pastor TB Joshua of The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations.

The suspension was announced by the pastor on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

He said the channel was suspended over a video said to contain hate speech.

“Emmanuel TV YouTube suspension: Our mission is to share the love of God with everyone – irrespective of race or religion – and we strongly oppose all forms of hate speech! We have had a long and fruitful relationship with YouTube and believe this decision was made in haste,” he tweeted.

On his verified Facebook page, the pastor urged Nigerians to raise their concerns over his channel’s suspension on other social media platforms.





He also uploaded the video said to be the cause of the suspension.

In the video clip, the pastor prophecised that a man was possed by a strange spirit and requested that he should come out.

The pastor was heard in the video allegedly containing ‘hate speech’ saying, “God hates sin, not sinners.

“When the Bible says, ‘Do not judge so that you will not be judged’, it means we should hate sin, not the sinner because sinners can change. If you have killed a sinner by judging him, there will be no opportunity for change.

“Sinners can be delivered. We should hate the act, not the people because our battle is not against flesh and blood but against the ‘spirit beings’ that cause all these acts.”