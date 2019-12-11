<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Google announced the results of its 2019 Year in Search, offering a unique perspective on the year’s major moments and top trends based on searches conducted in Nigeria.

This year’s top trending news search is ‘ASUU Strike’, which took the highest place over other trending news topics like ‘AFCON 2019’, ‘Naira Marley’ and the ‘Women’s World Cup 2019’.

‘Naira Marley’, leads the list as the most searched person over ‘Atiku’ (Abubakar), Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party at the 2019 Nigerian general election and ‘Neymar’, Brazilian professional footballer. ‘Neymar’ made the lists as the top trending sports person searched by Nigerians in 2019.

‘Regina Daniels’ was the most searched actor, ranking over other actors like Genevieve Nnaji, Tonto Dikeh and Hadiza Gabon among others, while Wizkid, ”Joro” was the most searched songs this year, and ‘what is xenophobia’ the most asked question.

Top trending news searches

ASUU strike

AFCON 2019

Naira Marley

Women’s World Cup 2019

Xenophobia

Election result

XXXtentacion

iPhone 11

MC Oluomo

Headies Award 2019

Top Trending People

Naira Marley

Atiku

Neymar

MC Oluomo

Rema

Cameron Boyce

XXXtentacion

Teni

Nipsey Hussle

DJ Arafat

Top Trending Sports People

Neymar

Emiliano Sala

David Luiz

Bruno Fernandes

Higuaín

Nicolas Pepe

Tammy Abraham

Denis Suarez

Daniel James

Isaac Promise

Top Trending Actors

Regina Daniels

Genevieve Nnaji

Tonto Dikeh

Hadiza Gabon

Ini Edo

Eniola Badmus

Iyabo Ojo

Femi Adebayo

Ken Erics

Toyin Aimakhu

Top Trending Questions

What is xenophobia?

What is ruga?

What is terrorism?

What is election?

What is justice?

What is political party?

What is revolution?

What is capital market?

What is happening in South Africa?

What is first aid?

Top Trending Songs

Joro – Wizkid

Dangote – Burna Boy

Brown Skin Girl – Beyoncé, Wizkid, St Jhn

Woske – Olamide

Pawon – Olamide

Risky – Davido

Billionaire – Teni

Oil and Gas – Olamide

Uyo Meyo – Teni

Blow my mind – Davido, Chris Brown

Top Trending Movies/ TV Shows

Big Brother Naija

Mehek

Captain Marvel

When they see us

Aquaman

Shazam

Game of Thrones Season 8

Money Heist

John Wick 3

Avengers Endgame