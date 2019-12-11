Google announced the results of its 2019 Year in Search, offering a unique perspective on the year’s major moments and top trends based on searches conducted in Nigeria.
This year’s top trending news search is ‘ASUU Strike’, which took the highest place over other trending news topics like ‘AFCON 2019’, ‘Naira Marley’ and the ‘Women’s World Cup 2019’.
‘Naira Marley’, leads the list as the most searched person over ‘Atiku’ (Abubakar), Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party at the 2019 Nigerian general election and ‘Neymar’, Brazilian professional footballer. ‘Neymar’ made the lists as the top trending sports person searched by Nigerians in 2019.
‘Regina Daniels’ was the most searched actor, ranking over other actors like Genevieve Nnaji, Tonto Dikeh and Hadiza Gabon among others, while Wizkid, ”Joro” was the most searched songs this year, and ‘what is xenophobia’ the most asked question.
Top trending news searches
ASUU strike
AFCON 2019
Naira Marley
Women’s World Cup 2019
Xenophobia
Election result
XXXtentacion
iPhone 11
MC Oluomo
Headies Award 2019
Top Trending People
Naira Marley
Atiku
Neymar
MC Oluomo
Rema
Cameron Boyce
XXXtentacion
Teni
Nipsey Hussle
DJ Arafat
Top Trending Sports People
Neymar
Emiliano Sala
David Luiz
Bruno Fernandes
Higuaín
Nicolas Pepe
Tammy Abraham
Denis Suarez
Daniel James
Isaac Promise
Top Trending Actors
Regina Daniels
Genevieve Nnaji
Tonto Dikeh
Hadiza Gabon
Ini Edo
Eniola Badmus
Iyabo Ojo
Femi Adebayo
Ken Erics
Toyin Aimakhu
Top Trending Questions
What is xenophobia?
What is ruga?
What is terrorism?
What is election?
What is justice?
What is political party?
What is revolution?
What is capital market?
What is happening in South Africa?
What is first aid?
Top Trending Songs
Joro – Wizkid
Dangote – Burna Boy
Brown Skin Girl – Beyoncé, Wizkid, St Jhn
Woske – Olamide
Pawon – Olamide
Risky – Davido
Billionaire – Teni
Oil and Gas – Olamide
Uyo Meyo – Teni
Blow my mind – Davido, Chris Brown
Top Trending Movies/ TV Shows
Big Brother Naija
Mehek
Captain Marvel
When they see us
Aquaman
Shazam
Game of Thrones Season 8
Money Heist
John Wick 3
Avengers Endgame