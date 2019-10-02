(FILES) A file photo taken on November 20, 2017 shows logos of US multinational technology company Google displayed on computers' screens. Google is dropping out of the bidding for a huge Pentagon cloud computing contract that could be worth up to $10 billion, saying the deal would be inconsistent with its principles. The decision by Google, confirmed to AFP in an email October 9, 2018, leaves a handful of other tech giants including Amazon in the running for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract aimed at modernizing the military's computing systems. / AFP PHOTO / LOIC VENANCE
Agence France-Presse

Alphabet Inc’s Google is rolling out new privacy features to its Maps, YouTube and Voice Assistant services, with options including incognito mode and automatic data deletion, the company on Wednesday said.

Google has raced to launch a slew of privacy-related features like the search giant and social media companies face heat from users and regulators globally on how their platforms handle user data.

The incognito mode on Google Maps will stop saving maps activity to users’ accounts, including the places they search for, though it would take away their personalised recommendations.

Google also launched Password Checkup, a new feature that tells users whether their accounts have been compromised or if any of their passwords are weak. The company said it will also expand its auto-delete option to YouTube, letting users set a period after which their viewing history data will be automatically erased.

In the coming weeks, Google will also roll out an option to delete voice assistant activity by verbal command: “Hey Google, delete the last thing I said to you.”

