Agence France-Presse

Leading search engine, ‘Google Nigeria’ has changed its doodle to Nigeria’s colours to celebrate the nation’s 59th Independence.

The special doodle shows the country’s National Flag.

When clicked, it links to news and events taking place throughout the country.

It should be noted that Google marks many special occasions with customised doodles, changing its logo on the homepage to reflect the occasion.

Nigeria’s Independence Day is an official national holiday celebrated on October 1.

It marks Nigeria’s proclamation of independence from British colonial rule.

