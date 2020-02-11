<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





As Nigerians join the rest of the world to mark the 2020 Internet Safety Day, Mrs Seember Nyager, Policy and Government Relations Manager, Google, on Tuesday commended the Federal Government for introducing online safety in schools’ curriculum.

Nyager was speaking in Abuja at the launch of the ‘Be Internet Awesome’ in commemoration of the day.

Newsmen report that ‘Be Internet Awesome’ is a flagship programme of Google in collaboration with Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC) designed to bring internet safer to children and parents.

She said that Google had taken a giant step to support teachers’ training to equip them on the emerging trends in the world.

According to her, the essence of the Internet Safety Day is to make students responsible.

“Google has worked with relevant stakeholders in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa to equip students with the knowledge on how to be safe when using the internet.

“Last year we worked with the Ministry of Education, Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) and others.

“The essence was to see to it that we catch the children young and the Minister of Education has now announced that online safety be introduced into school curriculum.

“The minister has called on all commissioners for education in the states, UBEC and all Basic Education Board heads to make sure that online safety are taught in schools,’’ she said.





Nyager further said that the organisation would continue to monitor progress to see how internet safety was being taught in schools.

She explained that the organisation was also working with state governments to ensure compliance.

Also, the Director-General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Garba Abari, said there was need to also equip parents digitally so that both parents and children would be on the same page when using the internet.

Abari, who was represented by Mrs Mette Edekobi, Director, Special Duties/State Operations, NOA, said that it was important for parents and caregivers to take control of children’s online experience.

He said that responsible use of the internet should be encouraged and monitored by parents to be able to checkmate the children on proper use of the internet.

“We have complained about the youth going the wrong way but our business is to ensure that parents begin to look at the problems rather than complaining about the use of the internet by children.

“Our call in the agency is not to the children but to the parents to know what to do to the children who use the internet.

“It is high time for parents to begin to follow their children instead of shifting them away, as this will help them know what the children are doing.

“This is a smart generation and we need smart parents to do that for all to be safe in the use of the internet,” Abari said.