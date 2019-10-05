(FILES) A file photo taken on November 20, 2017 shows logos of US multinational technology company Google displayed on computers' screens. Google is dropping out of the bidding for a huge Pentagon cloud computing contract that could be worth up to $10 billion, saying the deal would be inconsistent with its principles. The decision by Google, confirmed to AFP in an email October 9, 2018, leaves a handful of other tech giants including Amazon in the running for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract aimed at modernizing the military's computing systems. / AFP PHOTO / LOIC VENANCE
Agence France-Presse

Google on Saturday celebrated the World Teachers’ Day with a doodle.

Newsmen report that Google Doodle is a special, temporary alteration of the logo on Google’s homepages intended to commemorate holidays, events, achievements, and notable historical figures.

The World Teachers’ Day, also known as International Teachers’ Day, is an international day held annually on 5 October.

“Established in 1994, it commemorates the signing of the 1966 UNESCO and International Labour Organisation (ILO) recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.

“Which is a standard-setting instrument that addresses the status and situations of teachers around the world.

“This recommendation outlines standards relating to education personnel policy, recruitment, and initial training as well as the continuing education of teachers, their employment, and working conditions.

“World Teachers’ Day aims to focus on “appreciating, assessing and improving the educators of the world” and to provide an opportunity to consider issues related to teachers and teaching.

