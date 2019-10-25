<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Google on Friday celebrated the 119th birthday of the Nigerian activist, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti with a doodle.

Mrs Ransome-Kuti is also the mother of legendary Afrobeat singer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

The doodle, which showed Fela’s mother in different modes, one of which was behind the wheels (Fela’s mother is the first woman to drive a car in Nigeria). She was also portrayed holding a megaphone and reading.

Google Doodle is a special, temporary alteration of the logo on Google’s homepages intended to commemorate holidays, events, achievements, and notable persons.

Mrs Ransome-Kuti was a teacher, political campaigner, and women’s rights activist during her lifetime.