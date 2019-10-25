Google on Friday celebrated the 119th birthday of the Nigerian activist, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti with a doodle.
Mrs Ransome-Kuti is also the mother of legendary Afrobeat singer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.
The doodle, which showed Fela’s mother in different modes, one of which was behind the wheels (Fela’s mother is the first woman to drive a car in Nigeria). She was also portrayed holding a megaphone and reading.
Google Doodle is a special, temporary alteration of the logo on Google’s homepages intended to commemorate holidays, events, achievements, and notable persons.
Mrs Ransome-Kuti was a teacher, political campaigner, and women’s rights activist during her lifetime.
