Google is creating a website for people to screen their health and help them find testing sites at Target, Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart locations. The move is part of a public-private partnership to dispense COVID-19 testing to “millions of Americans” in the weeks ahead, according to Vice President Mike Pence.

The news was announced as part of a national emergency announced today by President Trump. Coronavirus cases have now been found in 46 states and on Thursday was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.





About 1,700 engineers are creating the website today, President Trump said today.

VentureBeat has reached out to Google for more information about the website built to find COVID-19 testing sites.

As emergency executive action announced by Trump today, the Department of Education will waive interest on student loans held by federal government agencies and instructed secretary of energy to buy crude oil reserves.

At midnight tonight, the United States will suspend travel from Europe and asked to take part in 14-day quarantine.