France has fined Google $267.48 million for abusing its market power regarding online ad business.

Alphabet’s Google also agreed to make changes to some of its widely-used online advertising services under a settlement with France’s antitrust watchdog that was released on Monday.

The authority fined the Mountain View, California-based company $267.48 million after a probe found it has abused its market power in the intricate ad business online, where some of its tools have become almost essential for large publishers.





“The decision to sanction Google is of particular significance because it’s the first decision in the world focusing on the complex algorithmic auction processes on which the online ad business relies,” France’s antitrust Chief, Isabelle de Silva said.

De Silva said the fine was reduced because of the settlement, but she did not give specifics.