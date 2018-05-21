Minister of Communication, Dr. Adebayo Shittu, has said the Ministry remained committed to increasing broad band penetration to 30 per cent to accelerate telephone penetration in rural areas and connect rural communities to economic opportunities through improved infrastructure including ICT.

He also called on stakeholders and government at all levels to put in place stiff measures to address questionable acts on the internet including propaganda, fraud and all forms of immorality.

The Minister made the remark in Abuja during the World Telecommunication and Information Day with the theme, “Enabling the Positive Use of Artificial Intelligence for All”.

He explained that Artificial Intelligence (AI) can give data a structure and by detecting patterns, guide some informed policy decisions by reducing the likelihood of human error contributing to more diagnoses and predictions of patients’ prognoses.

Shittu, who informed that although the field of AI is still evolving and not without its challenges and problems, stated that the subject garners immense interest to experts from various fields.

According to him, government, through the Ministry of Communications, is poised to supporting stakeholders in the Nigeria ICT ecosystem to create and strengthen a national AI ecosystem for sustainable development.