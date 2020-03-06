<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The managements of Facebook Inc and Google have urged their San Francisco Bay area employees to work from home to minimize the risk of spreading Covid-19.

Earlier, Facebook had announced that its Seattle office be shut down after one of its contractors got infected.

Facebook said it is “strongly recommending that all Bay area employees and contingent staff work from home starting Friday.”





According to the statement, employees and contractors involved in the site’s safety and security will continue to work on-site, while all the Bay Area events will remain canceled.

According to Facebook’s spokesperson, Anthony Harrison, the decision is “based on the guidance from Santa Clara County on Thursday”.